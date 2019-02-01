On Friday morning, Nigerians woke up to an incredible amount of youths storming the 8 audtion centers for this year's edition of Big Brother Naija.
Alot of Nigerians are blaming the ASUU strike, joblessness and the government for the turnout of youths at the audition centers.
According to a twitter user, 'the crowd at the #BBnaija auditions is proof of our flawed value system and our failed government. I am not against anyone going to audition for it, but when this is what majority of our youth see as a way to escape poverty, then we have a serious problem'.
See photos from the auditions and social media reactions below...
REAd MOre
Alot of Nigerians are blaming the ASUU strike, joblessness and the government for the turnout of youths at the audition centers.
According to a twitter user, 'the crowd at the #BBnaija auditions is proof of our flawed value system and our failed government. I am not against anyone going to audition for it, but when this is what majority of our youth see as a way to escape poverty, then we have a serious problem'.
See photos from the auditions and social media reactions below...
REAd MOre