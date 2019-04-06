World The desperate men choosing chemical castrations to suppress their sexual urges – Daily Mail

#1
Desperate and frustrated men are taking to the internet in search of advice about chemical castration because they no longer want to live with their sexual urges.

In forums on Reddit, Quora and medical websites, the anonymous....



Read more via “sexual health” – Google News – https://dailym.ai/2KmCwFA

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[43]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top