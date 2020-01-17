By definition, a broker is a party or an individual who is responsible for the negotiations of transactions that take place between a seller and a consumer. Naturally, when and if a certain negotiation is finalized, the broker gets a portion of the total sales.
Moreover, it is also known that brokers serve as both sellers and consumers, while most people simply refer to them as agents.
Today, we’ll be taking a close look at the different types of brokers, as well as at the roles they play on the market.
Insurance Brokers
Insurance brokers work, as you may have guessed, with insurance companies in order to provide their clients with the best policies available. This type of broker is mostly different from a usual agent, but not entirely.
For example, insurance brokers settle claims, work on a commission basis, and also provide structure policies. On top of that, they specialize in one specific type of deal or insurance – auto, home, life, health, and so on.
Real Estate Brokers
Moving on, real estate brokers are the people that help property owners sell a property. Such brokers are the intermediary between sellers and buyers.
However, even though they have quite the role between the buyer and the seller, real estate brokers cannot make important decisions on behalf of their client.
Stock Brokers
Stock brokers are probably the most popular type of brokers out there. Their role is to trade/sell stocks on their clients’ behalf via a brokerage account. The stocks they manage are mutual bonds and funds.
Stock brokers usually have a commission of $15 per trade and come with a lot of strategies and plans that can ensure a higher profit. For example, some brokers offer really low spreads on major currency pairs, helping you earn more money while they also increase their chance at a higher commission.
High-End Brokers
These types of brokers have to study and then plan the condition of the economy. They are usually backed by a team of researches that help them study the current status of the market.
The clients of these high-end brokers receive advice as to when they should buy or sell a property.
Online Brokers
As expected, online brokers work through a variety of brokerage websites. Their main role is to present their clients with investment database information through the Internet.
The information they provide usually includes charts, graphs, and investment tips.
Discount Brokers
Lastly, discount brokers manage buy and sell orders at reduced commissions, unlike a full-service broker.
This type of broker doesn’t provide any investment advice.
The Bottom Line
Now that you know the different types of brokers, you can determine which of the above you’ll need help from – either with your business or investments.
The short answer would be that there’s a broker for everything. On the other hand, it is also known that stock brokers usually get a lot more action than a real estate one, for example, mainly because of the nature of the stock market!
