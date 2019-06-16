For decades, no big-box-office, adult-oriented Hollywood movie was apparently complete without a sex scene, from Don’t Look Now to Basic Instinct.
Yet it appears that erotica is now dying out in mainstream cinema. A critical analysis published in the Washington Post last week noted: “Sex is disappearing from …
via Film | The Guardian – http://bit.ly/2F9a1pR
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Yet it appears that erotica is now dying out in mainstream cinema. A critical analysis published in the Washington Post last week noted: “Sex is disappearing from …
via Film | The Guardian – http://bit.ly/2F9a1pR
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[102]