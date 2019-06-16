Entertainment The end of erotica? How Hollywood fell out of love with sex – The Guardian

#1
For decades, no big-box-office, adult-oriented Hollywood movie was apparently complete without a sex scene, from Don’t Look Now to Basic Instinct.

Yet it appears that erotica is now dying out in mainstream cinema. A critical analysis published in the Washington Post last week noted: “Sex is disappearing from …



via Film | The Guardian – http://bit.ly/2F9a1pR

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[102]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top