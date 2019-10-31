The first military governor of Lagos State, Brig-Gen. Mobolaji Olufunso Johnson, is dead, news9naija reports.
Johnson’s son, Deji, confirmed that the retired soldier who was aged 83, passed on in the late hours of Wednesday, 30th Oct 2019. Johnson was first appointed by Aguiyi-Ironsi as the administrator the former …
