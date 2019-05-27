Entertainment The G-Wagon Okoro Blessing Showed Off Months Ago Is Also Not Hers – Nairaland

#1
Just after Okoro Blessing got arrested, a personal dig has been taken into her life and its been gathered that the G-Wagon she showed off months ago is also not hers.

Recall that in March 2019, the relationship expert/blogger took to Instagram to show off a white G-Wagon Brabus she claimed …



via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2wkQ0Im

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top