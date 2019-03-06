World The Gene Mutation That Could Cure HIV Has a Checkered Past – Wired

#1
In the three and a half decades since HIV/AIDS was discovered, the deadly disease has killed 35 million people.

While drugs now allow patients to live long lives with the virus, only one man, an American named Timothy Ray Brown, otherwise known as the “Berlin patient,” is believed to …



Read more via Wired – https://ift.tt/2H2FbC3

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[59]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top