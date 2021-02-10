Money THE HISTORY OF BITCOIN, WHO CREATED BITCOIN - WHO REALLY IS SATOSHI NAKAMOTO?


siteadmin

siteadmin

Administrator
THE MAN, THE PROJECT, THE MYSTERY

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency, a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange that uses cryptography to control its creation and management, rather than relying on central authorities, making it a decentralised currency/asset.

Bitcoin was invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto and started in 2009 when its source code was released as open-source software. Bitcoins are created as a reward for a process known as mining. They can be exchanged for other currencies, products, and services.

The History Of Bitcoin,

Who Created Bitcoin: Satoshi Nakamoto

The man, the project, the mystery. There is no figure as iconic in the cryptocurrency field as Satoshi Nakamoto. No persona related to Bitcoin or any other coin is as known and yet as mysterious.

Nakamoto is the creator of the Bitcoin. Satoshi was the one who designed the Bitcoin protocol and launched it.

It is hard to overestimate his impact on the world we live in. Bitcoin is worth billions of USD; it raises questions among economists and even politicians. Miners use more electricity than certain countries (here’s how it works). Other cryptocurrency projects are aiming to change the technological aspects of our lives, starting with IoT and ending with payments.

While there are some facts known about S. Nakamoto, most of the information is pure speculation.

There is not a lot known about Satoshi. Here are some hard facts:

Continue Reading
 
Last edited:

Similar threads

siteadmin
Money 7 Things every Nigerian should know about Bitcoins
Replies
0
Views
7K
siteadmin
siteadmin
naija questions
Bitcoin (BTC) vs. Ethereum (ETH): Which Is a Better Buy? – US News & World Report
Replies
0
Views
779
naija questions
naija questions
naija questions
Should You Invest in Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies? Experts Share Best Practices in a Volatile (Yet Maturing) Market. – Entrepreneur
Replies
0
Views
858
naija questions
naija questions
siteadmin
Money What is Bitcoin Blockchain?
Replies
0
Views
2K
siteadmin
siteadmin
siteadmin
Money What is Bitcoin Mining?
Replies
0
Views
2K
siteadmin
siteadmin

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top