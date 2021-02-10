siteadmin
Administrator
THE MAN, THE PROJECT, THE MYSTERY
Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency, a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange that uses cryptography to control its creation and management, rather than relying on central authorities, making it a decentralised currency/asset.
Bitcoin was invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto and started in 2009 when its source code was released as open-source software. Bitcoins are created as a reward for a process known as mining. They can be exchanged for other currencies, products, and services.
The History Of Bitcoin,
Who Created Bitcoin: Satoshi Nakamoto
The man, the project, the mystery. There is no figure as iconic in the cryptocurrency field as Satoshi Nakamoto. No persona related to Bitcoin or any other coin is as known and yet as mysterious.
Nakamoto is the creator of the Bitcoin. Satoshi was the one who designed the Bitcoin protocol and launched it.
It is hard to overestimate his impact on the world we live in. Bitcoin is worth billions of USD; it raises questions among economists and even politicians. Miners use more electricity than certain countries (here’s how it works). Other cryptocurrency projects are aiming to change the technological aspects of our lives, starting with IoT and ending with payments.
While there are some facts known about S. Nakamoto, most of the information is pure speculation.
There is not a lot known about Satoshi. Here are some hard facts:
Continue Reading
Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency, a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange that uses cryptography to control its creation and management, rather than relying on central authorities, making it a decentralised currency/asset.
Bitcoin was invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto and started in 2009 when its source code was released as open-source software. Bitcoins are created as a reward for a process known as mining. They can be exchanged for other currencies, products, and services.
The History Of Bitcoin,
Who Created Bitcoin: Satoshi Nakamoto
The man, the project, the mystery. There is no figure as iconic in the cryptocurrency field as Satoshi Nakamoto. No persona related to Bitcoin or any other coin is as known and yet as mysterious.
Nakamoto is the creator of the Bitcoin. Satoshi was the one who designed the Bitcoin protocol and launched it.
It is hard to overestimate his impact on the world we live in. Bitcoin is worth billions of USD; it raises questions among economists and even politicians. Miners use more electricity than certain countries (here’s how it works). Other cryptocurrency projects are aiming to change the technological aspects of our lives, starting with IoT and ending with payments.
While there are some facts known about S. Nakamoto, most of the information is pure speculation.
There is not a lot known about Satoshi. Here are some hard facts:
Continue Reading
Last edited: