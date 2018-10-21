When those in office regard the power vested in them as personal prerogative, they inevitably enrich themselves, promote their families, favour their friends.
The fundamental structures of the modern state are eroded like the supporting beams of a house after termites have attacked them. …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2S1dFXM
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The fundamental structures of the modern state are eroded like the supporting beams of a house after termites have attacked them. …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2S1dFXM
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]