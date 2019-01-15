Politics The moment Saraki ignored IGP’s handshake at Armed Forces event – Vanguard Newspaper

#1
January 15 every year, Nigeria marks the Armed Forces Remembrance Day — a day set aside to remember security personnel who had died in active service. Nigerians also celebrate the bravery, gallantry and sacrifice of the military to national development. President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi …


Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2ALSPVo

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top