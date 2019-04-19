In his highly-anticipated, 448-page report released on Thursday, special counsel Robert Mueller laid out in painstaking detail the Trump campaign’s willingness to engage with Russian officials on a wide range of politically sensitive matters.
Dozens of Russians, directed by the highest levels of the Kremlin, repeatedly contacted at least …
Read more via TIME – http://bit.ly/2Xjez3Q
Get more World News
Dozens of Russians, directed by the highest levels of the Kremlin, repeatedly contacted at least …
Read more via TIME – http://bit.ly/2Xjez3Q
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[78]