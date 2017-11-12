Submit Post Advertise

The Name "Jesus Christ" is Fake - Ghanaian Revered Owusu

Discussion in 'World News' started by Lequte, Nov 12, 2017

    According to Ghanaian reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the name “Jesus Christ" is fake.

    Rev. Owusu is the outspoken founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International.

    In an exclusive interview on Kofi TV, he opined that, the real name of the son of God who came to die to save the world is ‘Yeshua HaMashiach’. “YESHUA” means “Salvation” and HaMashiach” means “The Anointed One” he explained. .

    Bempah maintained that Jesus of Nazareth, the man we read about in history books and in the New Testament, was merely a fabrication of first-century Romans, who created his gospels as a way to quell the messianic fervor of the Jews. .

    He said miracles happen when pastors mention the name of Jesus because they operate with the spirit of Yeshua HaMashiach. Bempah stressed that Yeshua HaMashiach is the name forever known in Heaven, and must thus be accepted by all especially believers on earth.
     

    Nov 12, 2017
    Comments