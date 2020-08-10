The Need-to-See Photos from 2Baba’s Surprise 45th Birthday Party
There was so much happiness in the Idibia home on Friday as veteran singer and songwriter Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, turned 45 years old. It was filled with so much love, laughter, fun, joy and good vibes. His wife and actress Annie Idibia went all out to surprise her man. She...
www.bellanaija.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in Entertainment News!
Connect with people interested in Entertainment News!