The only surviving wife of Nigeria's first Prime Minister, late Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, is dead.Hajiya Jummai Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, died of cardiac arrest on Sunday in Lagos. It was learnt that she was taken to India to seek medical attention for her heart