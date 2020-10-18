Video The president will remain so and nothing will happen — Gov. El-Rufai’s son | Nigeria News Links


In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • The president will remain so and nothing will happen — Gov. El-Rufai’s son - Instablog9ja
  • End SARS: Tinubu breaks silence, says Nigerians have rights to protest - Daily Post
  • #EndSARS: Call for PMB’s Resignation Unacceptable, Politically Instigated – NDF – Leadership News
  • Okonjo-Iweala breaks silence on #EndSARS protests - PM News
  • Pastor Adeboye’s wife sends #EndSARS protesters food, water - PM News
  • I warned about #EndSars protest in 2015 – Oyedepo - PM News

Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News


Links to Top Nigeria News Today
Metro - The president will remain so and nothing will happen — Gov. El-Rufai’s son - Instablog9ja

http://instablog9ja.com/2020/10/18/the-president-will-remain-so-and-nothing-will-happen-gov-el-rufais-son/
Politics - End SARS: Tinubu breaks silence, says Nigerians have rights to protest - Daily Post

https://dailypost.ng/2020/10/18/end-sars-tinubu-breaks-silence-says-nigerians-have-rights-to-protest/
Politics - #EndSARS: Call for PMB’s Resignation Unacceptable, Politically Instigated – NDF – Leadership News

https://leadership.ng/2020/10/18/endsars-call-for-pmbs-resignation-unacceptable-politically-instigated-ndf/
Metro - Okonjo-Iweala breaks silence on #EndSARS protests - PM News

https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2020/10/18/okonjo-iweala-breaks-silence-on-endsars-protests/
Metro - Pastor Adeboye’s wife sends #EndSARS protesters food, water - PM News

https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2020/10/18/pastor-adeboyes-wife-sends-endsars-protesters-food-water/
Metro - I warned about #EndSars protest in 2015 – Oyedepo - PM News

https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2020/10/18/i-warned-about-endsars-protest-in-2015-oyedepo/
Similar threads

#EndSars: No more checking of Nigerians' phones – IG of Police
The president will remain so and nothing will happen — Gov. El-Rufai's son - Instablog9ja
'We are sorry for not doing enough', Osinbajo apologizes to protesting Nigerians
#EndSars: Protesters Killed, President Buhari Speaks
#EndSWAT: You Negotiate With Terrorists, Negotiate With Protesters – Falana Tells FG
