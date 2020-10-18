In Nigeria News today headlines include
Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News
Links to Top Nigeria News Today
- The president will remain so and nothing will happen — Gov. El-Rufai’s son - Instablog9ja
- End SARS: Tinubu breaks silence, says Nigerians have rights to protest - Daily Post
- #EndSARS: Call for PMB’s Resignation Unacceptable, Politically Instigated – NDF – Leadership News
- Okonjo-Iweala breaks silence on #EndSARS protests - PM News
- Pastor Adeboye’s wife sends #EndSARS protesters food, water - PM News
- I warned about #EndSars protest in 2015 – Oyedepo - PM News
