A seven-year-old boy who reviews toys has been revealed as YouTube’s highest-earning star, raking in $22m (£17.3m).
The estimate by Forbes magazine found that Ryan of Ryan ToysReview pipped Jake Paul by $500,000 for the 12 …
Read more via BBC News – https://ift.tt/2Q6kKZM
Get more World News
The estimate by Forbes magazine found that Ryan of Ryan ToysReview pipped Jake Paul by $500,000 for the 12 …
Read more via BBC News – https://ift.tt/2Q6kKZM
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[70]