“On the twelfth day of Christmas, my true love sent to me

twelve drummers drumming,

eleven pipers piping,

ten Lords a-leaping,

nine ladies dancing,

eight maids a-milking,

seven swans a-swimming,

six geese a-laying,

five gold rings,

four calling birds,

three French hens,

two turtle doves

and a partridge in a pear tree.”​