JustForex Trading - Start Now

Sports The Twisty Physics of Simone Biles’ Historic Triple-Double – Wired

#1
What. The. Heck. Did you see that? Simone Biles appears to defy the laws of physics with this epic tumbling pass from the 2019 US Gymnastics Championships. It’s called a triple-double.

That means she rotates around an axis going through her hips twice while at the same time rotating …

simone.JPG

read more via Wired – https://ift.tt/2MXfOnj

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[66]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top