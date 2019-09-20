Soccer betting is getting increasingly popular among soccer fans, but it is not as straightforward as most people are meant to think. It is an art that takes a lot of background research before pulling the first wager. In this article, we look at the easiest guide that will transform you from a rookie bettor into a seasoned one in a few steps. The idea is to help you polish your betting skills with the aim of making the experience worthwhile.
#1. Pick the right bookmaker
In truth, the number of bookmakers in the world of football is huge, and still growing. For newbies, identifying the ideal betting partner presents a real challenge. However, the easiest way to pick the right bookmaker is through looking at different websites for reviews. Check what other customers are saying about a betting site, and try as you can to check from as many sites as possible.
#2. Analyze different markets
Creativity gave rise to new inventions, and top brands such as https://Betway.co.zm/sport/soccer came with numerous market selections for the fans. Seek to capitalize on the multiple selections available to enhance your winning chances. It takes a little bit of knowledge of the sport, and sometimes the teams you’re betting on to come up with solid picks. For example, profiling players individually gives you the chance to bet on them having an impact on a given outcome. You may choose a player to score, or the number of bookings for one of the sides.
3. Carry out conclusive research
Before placing bets, ensure that you have done an extensive research about different teams and players. Factors like team form, player injuries, suspensions, head-to-head records between teams, and the magnitude of matches should be considered before the final bet slip is submitted. Also, try to compare various predictions from different tipsters to get a direction. However, it is your final decision that matters.
4. Take advantage of live betting
Multiple betting sites and apps offer the live betting option, also known as in-play betting. Betway is one of the top brands with the provision, and it can be used to the advantage of bettors. What happens is that you get the opportunity to bet on the outcome of a match that is already ongoing. The biggest advantage is that you can base your prediction on the provided stats. Even better, you can bet on a match that you’re watching.
5. Look for a winning pattern
Soccer is an amazing sport, and anything can happen on the pitch anytime. From the hundreds or tens of available markets for selection, there is always that particular market that raises your winning chances. Whether it is a team scoring more goals than one or two, scoring most of its goals on the first or second half of the game, or a team with a bad record of conceding. Getting the grip on some of these minor stats can be helpful in the end.
Bonus point
Practice safe, responsible betting
It is your responsibility to maintain high levels of discipline with your spending. It does not matter how confident you feel about the outcome of a given match; the most important thing is to stick to a budget.
