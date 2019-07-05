The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) just announced that the full implementation of the cashless policy will become effective from March 31, 2020.
In the circular titled: “Re: Implementation of the Cashless Policy,” that was addressed to all banks, it announced the commencement of charges on deposits in addition to already existing charges on withdrawals
