The Worst NYSC (National Youths Service Corps) Camps In Nigeria

The National Youth Service Corp is undoubtedly a rigorous phase of being a Nigerian graduate. Coupled with the lack of basic amenities for all Citizens, Nysc camps are no different. We have compiled a list of the worst Nysc camps in Nigeria. The essence of this article is to guide students going for their NYSC service about the worst states and cities to serve considering factors like security, the standard of living and pay.
- Kaduna State
- Sokoto State
- Osun State
- Adamawa State
Attachments
- 145.6 KB Views: 1