Place your Ad here for NGN45,000.00 per Week!

World Theranos is shutting down its fraudulent blood testing business – The Next Web

#1
Remember Theranos, the high-tech medical startup that falsely claimed to be able to conduct a battery of tests with a single drop of blood? The Wall Street Journal reports that, after years of legal hassles, it’s finally throwing in the towel and closing for good.

CEO David Taylor informed shareholders of the...



Read more via The Next Web – https://ift.tt/2oGNnN3

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[61]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top