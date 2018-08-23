Emotional loneliness “Those who are emotionally lonely will find it difficult to improve things without tackling the root of the problem,” says Dr Spelman.
“Emotional loneliness is not circumstantial but, rather, comes from within.” Dr Spelman recommends therapy to help tackle the root cause of these feelings of emotional loneliness. …
Read more via Stylist https://ift.tt/2BF6519
“Emotional loneliness is not circumstantial but, rather, comes from within.” Dr Spelman recommends therapy to help tackle the root cause of these feelings of emotional loneliness. …
Read more via Stylist https://ift.tt/2BF6519
Last edited by a moderator:[68]