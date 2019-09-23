Politics There Are People Working To Disgrace Osinbajo – Cleric – Naijaloaded

#1
Pastor Ken Akinmade of Christ Church, London, UK has said that plans by some people in power to bring down Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will fail.

Speaking on Sunday, the UK-based pastor warned to be careful of the people around him, …

osinb.JPG

Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2Va7QJq

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top