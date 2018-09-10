Nkechi Emmanuel, a Nollywood star, who hit stardom as ‘Nurse Titi’ in the popular TV sitcom ‘Clinic Matters’ has never hidden her love for her husband, British-born, Sierra-Leonian beau, Ambrose Amara since they tied the knots barely a year ago.In a chat with Potpourri, the diva who’s still basking in the euphoria of their matrimonial bliss confessed that there’s no limit to what she and her husband do in the bedroom to keep the flame of their love burning.