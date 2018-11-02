Business There is nothing like $3.5b fuel subsidy fund – Govt – PM NEWS Nigeria

#1
The Federal Ministry of Finance has denied knowledge of a 3.5 billion-dollar fund allegedly kept and utilised by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for fuel subsidy.

The Permanent Secretary, Mr Mahmoud Isa-Dutse, gave the ministry’s position when he appeared before the …



Read more via PM NEWS Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2CVbqQI

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[87]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Place your Ad here for NGN12,000.00 per Week!
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top