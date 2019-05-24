Theresa May’s emotional but succinct farewell message as Prime Minister was anything but shallow.
Theresa May in no few words took us down memory lane on the positive changes she had made as the leader of the conservative party to make Great Britain a more humane place …
Read more via Plus TV Africa – http://bit.ly/2Hz4Ile
Get more World News
Theresa May in no few words took us down memory lane on the positive changes she had made as the leader of the conservative party to make Great Britain a more humane place …
Read more via Plus TV Africa – http://bit.ly/2Hz4Ile
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]