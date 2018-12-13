World Theresa May survives confidence vote, to remain UK Prime Minister – Laila’s Blog

Theresa May survived the confidence vote spearheaded by 8 Conservative rebel MPs, and will now be immune from leadership challenge for a year.

Theresa May who vowed to deliver the Brexit “people voted for” but said she had listened to the concerns of MPs who voted …



Theresa May should thank her luck stars that she survived the no confidence vote. I hope that she will deliver what she has promised the people of UK. Brexit is a real issue in the EU. It will be good for the entire region that this transaction occurs smoothly.
 

