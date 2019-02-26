African countries often import cars made outside the continent. Reports revealed that more than 2 million new cars are bought into various countries in the continent every year.
Some African entrepreneurs, however, produce cars sold in their local markets. Here are 5 of the very best: …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2TgDc2D
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Some African entrepreneurs, however, produce cars sold in their local markets. Here are 5 of the very best: …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2TgDc2D
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[63]