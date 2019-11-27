Entertainment These are Africa’s Biggest Music Stars, according to CNN – BellaNaija

#1
CNN has listed the top ten biggest music stars in Africa, with Grammy nominee Burna Boy of course topping the list.

The list, which was compiled over the weekend ,has five Nigerian artists out of 10: Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, Wizkid, Mr Eazi, and Tiwa Savage. ...

burna.JPG

via BellaNaija – https://ift.tt/2OnsdB7

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[2]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top