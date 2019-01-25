Sports Thierry Henry: Monaco sack manager after three months in charge – BBC Sport

#1
Thierry Henry’s last game in charge was Monaco’s French Cup defeat by second-tier Metz on Tuesday Monaco have sacked manager Thierry Henry after 20 games in charge.

The Ligue 1 strugglers announced on Thursday he had been suspended, but BBC Sport understands that is merely procedural and that …



read more via BBC Sport – https://bbc.in/2CI8eGj

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[114]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top