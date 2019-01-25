Thierry Henry’s last game in charge was Monaco’s French Cup defeat by second-tier Metz on Tuesday Monaco have sacked manager Thierry Henry after 20 games in charge.
The Ligue 1 strugglers announced on Thursday he had been suspended, but BBC Sport understands that is merely procedural and that …
read more via BBC Sport – https://bbc.in/2CI8eGj
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The Ligue 1 strugglers announced on Thursday he had been suspended, but BBC Sport understands that is merely procedural and that …
read more via BBC Sport – https://bbc.in/2CI8eGj
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[114]