A home inspection is a part of the health of your home, and it is most vital in finding out about the health and estimated longevity of a home you are about to buy. When you are purchasing a house, one of the most important things to think about making sure you understand what you are buying. Having a home inspection is part of the process whether it is for informational purposes or giving you an opportunity to have the sellers possibly fix some items, it also lets you know what exactly you are buying so that includes conditions of the structure, state of the roof, electrical and mechanical systems or any potential items that need to be fixed right away because they might be in an unsafe condition, code violation, giving the owner the peace of mind that the house is safe to buy. Here are a few things which you must look out for during a house inspection.
Moisture
The most significant barrier to a right home, and which must be looked into at the beginning of building inspections, is moisture. It is easy to come across at various locations within the house, it can be in the roof, in the attic, in the walls, basements or crevices. There is going to be moisture in the home, but it is essential to identify it so that things do not build over time create more significant issues. The worst moisture scenarios can be seen in basement flooding issues. There are basements which are nicely done, people get it carpeted, they have a vast area and a beautiful space with beautiful decor and play areas, but they did not know that there is moisture down there so until you look at the corners of the house and look at the carpet and wood trips, you might get a better picture and also will be an identifier of the fact that things need to be sealed more than they are now.
Plumbing and electrical systems
Plumbing and electrical systems are entirely different, but the point is that these are systems which run behind walls, under floors and places which aren’t generally accessible and visible to us when we go through the house. So it is crucial to keep an eye out for things which are visible like the electrical panel from where the wires can be taken off and seen how they are run and make sure that the system is running correctly. Plumbing is checked in the same way, inspectors open up cabinets and run water throughout pipes, checking each bend and extensions looking for leaks. It is vital to look for red flags which compromise not only of holes but corrosion and rust in pipes, in such cases it is best to call a plumber and let him have a look at the system. Old electrical systems and or haphazard updates can both cause problems. It is a bit easier to check for red flags in these sections as compared to moisture and mould.
Mould and damp
Sometimes when there is moisture issues, you tend to see a new problem which is directly or indirectly connected to moisture which is mould or mildew, which are harmful spores which grow from humidity. You will never see an inspection report which will state that the house is 100 per cent mould or not. A regular inspector can't tell whether something is genuinely moulding or not. At least make sure you understand that when you see something that looks dark on wood or something similar, it is safe to call it out. A higher level inspection by a mould or remediation specialist would be needed to get those answers. It is recommended to have a test performed, and it could be a swab test of the location to verify the existence of any kind of fungal development. You should also get a test done for checking the quality of air inside the home if you see enough of these moulds. During the inspection you aren’t likely to walk away with whether there is mould in some places or there is mould all around the house, getting the secondary mould inspection will mean that there is an added cost. Just like moisture in a home or pests, they can be hidden behind the wall so make it a point to have the first inspection thoroughly so that some of the deep-rooted issues can be called out for the next round of review.
