|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Metro ‘Coronavirus can’t affect those who serve God truly’ – Adeboye – Olisa.tv Nigeria News
|Metro News
|0
|Metro Nigerians react after Pastor Adeboye shared video saying ”As long as you are in the secret place of the Most High, no virus will come near you” – Lind
|Metro News
|0
|Metro Nigerian Pastor Says An Evil Wind Brought Coronavirus – Stella Dimoko Korkus.com
|Metro News
|0
|Metro 26 African countries have coronavirus cases: WHO – P.M. News
|Metro News
|0
|Metro Delta unveils 10-man team in each council, deploys medical facilities – The Guardian Nigeria News
|Metro News
|0
|Similar threads
|Metro ‘Coronavirus can’t affect those who serve God truly’ – Adeboye – Olisa.tv Nigeria News
|Metro Nigerians react after Pastor Adeboye shared video saying ”As long as you are in the secret place of the Most High, no virus will come near you” – Lind
|Metro Nigerian Pastor Says An Evil Wind Brought Coronavirus – Stella Dimoko Korkus.com
|Metro 26 African countries have coronavirus cases: WHO – P.M. News
|Metro Delta unveils 10-man team in each council, deploys medical facilities – The Guardian Nigeria News