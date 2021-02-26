Chinedu Iroka
Third Mainland Bridge’ll be totally reopened this weekend’ – Fashola - New Telegraph
Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, said yesterday that the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos undergoing repairs, would be totally reopened to traffic ‘’this weekend’’. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fashola, who gave the assurance during a radio phone-in programme...
