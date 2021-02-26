Metro Third Mainland Bridge’ll be totally reopened this weekend’ – Fashola – New Telegraph


C

Chinedu Iroka

Social Member
Curators
FREE Nigerian Business Directory
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Ad
www.newtelegraphng.com

Third Mainland Bridge’ll be totally reopened this weekend’ – Fashola - New Telegraph

Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, said yesterday that the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos undergoing repairs, would be totally reopened to traffic ‘’this weekend’’. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fashola, who gave the assurance during a radio phone-in programme...
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 

Similar threads

C
Metro Lagos Third Mainland Bridge reopens today – Ladun Liadi’s Blog
Replies
0
Views
201
Chinedu Iroka
C
K
Metro No going back on closure of Lagos Third Mainland Bridge, FG insists – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
320
Kenneth Chimaobi
K
E
Metro Twitter Stories: Lady turns down N190k job in Lagos because she's scared of Third Mainland Bridge - Linda Ikejis blog
Replies
0
Views
316
ese
E
C
Metro Third Mainland Bridge rehabilitation nears completion – The Nation News
Replies
0
Views
253
Chinedu Iroka
C
J
Politics FG Shuts Down Lagos Third Mainland Bridge From Tomorrow | Newtelegraph
Replies
0
Views
227
jade
J

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top