The Lagos State Command of the Federal Road Safety Commission, (FRSC) thursday assured residents of the state of free flow of traffic in spite the temporary closure of the third mainland bridge.
The Sector Commander of FRSC in the state, Mr. Hyginus Omeje, gave the assurance in …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2o6tfDZ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The Sector Commander of FRSC in the state, Mr. Hyginus Omeje, gave the assurance in …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2o6tfDZ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]