Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Metro Third Mainland Bridge Reopens – Channels Television

#1
The Third Mainland Bridge has been reopened, three days after it was temporarily closed for investigative maintenance test.

The bridge was reopened on Sunday, hours after the Lagos State government revealed in a statement that it would be opened for use ahead of schedule....


Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2P8BB9l

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[70]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top