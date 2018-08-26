The Third Mainland Bridge has been reopened, three days after it was temporarily closed for investigative maintenance test.
The bridge was reopened on Sunday, hours after the Lagos State government revealed in a statement that it would be opened for use ahead of schedule....
Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2P8BB9l
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The bridge was reopened on Sunday, hours after the Lagos State government revealed in a statement that it would be opened for use ahead of schedule....
Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2P8BB9l
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[70]