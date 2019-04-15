World This 1 State Is Turning America Into an Oil-Exporting Juggernaut — The Motley Fool

#1
Saudi Arabia is currently the largest oil-exporting country in the world. Last year, the Middle Eastern nation shipped 7.1 million barrels of oil per day (BPD) to global markets.

That’s light-years ahead of the roughly 2 million BPD the U.S. exported last year. However, America is currently …



Read more via The Motley Fool – http://bit.ly/2PaaUTd

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top