Saudi Arabia is currently the largest oil-exporting country in the world. Last year, the Middle Eastern nation shipped 7.1 million barrels of oil per day (BPD) to global markets.
That’s light-years ahead of the roughly 2 million BPD the U.S. exported last year. However, America is currently …
Read more via The Motley Fool – http://bit.ly/2PaaUTd
Get more World News
That’s light-years ahead of the roughly 2 million BPD the U.S. exported last year. However, America is currently …
Read more via The Motley Fool – http://bit.ly/2PaaUTd
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]