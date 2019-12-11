World This Alleged Bitcoin Scam Looked a Lot Like a Pyramid Scheme – Wired

The world of cryptocurrency has no shortage of imaginary investment products. Fake coins. Fake blockchain services. Fake cryptocurrency exchanges.

Now five men behind a company called BitClub Network are accused of a $722 million scam that allegedly preyed on victims who thought they were investing in a pool of …

mining.JPG

Read more via Wired – https://ift.tt/2P7n14X

