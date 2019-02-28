Stewart Rahr is a pharmaceutical billionaire, self-described "king of all fun" and, as President Donald Trump told a magazine, a real character.
Rahr, a fixture on gossip sites, was "the fake bidder" who plunked down $60,000 in 2013 for a portrait of his friend Trump, according to an article clipping provided Wednesday by former
Read more via CNN – https://ift.tt/2UcFKfl
Get more World News
Rahr, a fixture on gossip sites, was "the fake bidder" who plunked down $60,000 in 2013 for a portrait of his friend Trump, according to an article clipping provided Wednesday by former
Read more via CNN – https://ift.tt/2UcFKfl
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]