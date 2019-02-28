World This billionaire reportedly paid $60K for a portrait of Trump. He was allegedly reimbursed by Trump’s charity – CNN

#1
Stewart Rahr is a pharmaceutical billionaire, self-described "king of all fun" and, as President Donald Trump told a magazine, a real character.

Rahr, a fixture on gossip sites, was "the fake bidder" who plunked down $60,000 in 2013 for a portrait of his friend Trump, according to an article clipping provided Wednesday by former



Read more via CNN – https://ift.tt/2UcFKfl

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top