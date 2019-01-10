Nigerian business owner, Basil Okpara may have at a time recorded failure in his businesses but didn’t fail to learn from his mistakes.
The founder of Bazz Group Limited has taken to Twitter to share how he lost about $100,000 and the avoidable mistakes he made in the course …
Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2VHBOEx
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The founder of Bazz Group Limited has taken to Twitter to share how he lost about $100,000 and the avoidable mistakes he made in the course …
Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2VHBOEx
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[61]