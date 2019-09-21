Politics This is what will happen if we go our separate ways – Osinbajo warns Nigerians – Legit.ng

#1
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says it is very important and more beneficial for Nigeria as a nation to remain together, than to be apart.

Speaking during a convocation lecture at the Osun State University on Saturday, September 21, Osinbajo urged...

yemi.jpg

Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/30k5duM

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[77]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top