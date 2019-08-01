Justforex_nb_campaign

Entertainment ''This shows your level of intelligence'' Toke Makinwa, others, react to Zlatan's proposed diss song about Tacha - LIB

#1
Zlatan Ibile says he will release a diss song against recently disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha, if he gets over 150, 000 comments on his post on IG where he shared snippets of the song. The post has about 103k comments at the moment.

t.PNG
Toke Makinwa who appears disgusted by the song, says Tacha should laugh over it and even feature in it so she takes away the power of Zlatan who intends to use the song to mock h






read more
 
[117]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Goodnews

Goodnews

New Member
#2
Dangote commits to empowering Nigerians’This is to inform the general public that individuals can order Dan-gote3xCement directly from the factory at a promo price of 1300 Naira per bag and Rice for 10,000 naira per bag. Transportation and offloading is 300 Naira,minimum for purchase is from 100 bags and above. kindly contact marketing manager Shehu Abubakar ON O 8 1 3 3 5 4 9 O 5 5 for booking and delivery. Note delivery takes two days and it’s nationwide.When Strength matters,Choose 3X.PLEASE TELL OTHERS ABOUT THIS WINDOW OF OPPORTUNITY.
 
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top