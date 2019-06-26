The Ndlovu Youth Choir from South Africa gave such an amazing and heartfelt performance on America’s Got Talent last night.
In its 14th season, NBC’s America’s Got Talent follows Simon Cowell, Julianne Hough, Gabrielle Union, Howie Mandel, and host Terry Crews in their talent search, showcasing unique performers from across the …
via BellaNaija – https://ift.tt/2LobIDV
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
In its 14th season, NBC’s America’s Got Talent follows Simon Cowell, Julianne Hough, Gabrielle Union, Howie Mandel, and host Terry Crews in their talent search, showcasing unique performers from across the …
via BellaNaija – https://ift.tt/2LobIDV
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Attachments
- 30.4 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[1]