Video This Week's Top Nigeria Entertainment News 6/05/2020 - Wizkid: Buhari and Trump are clueless… only difference is one can use Twitter better

#1

This Week's Top Nigeria Entertainment News Include

Wizkid: Buhari and Trump are clueless… only difference is one can use Twitter better - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://lifestyle.thecable.ng/wizkid-buhari-and-trump-are-clueless-only-difference-is-one-can-use-twitter-better/
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com

“Where are the aprokos that said surgery is not good?” Tonto Dikeh asks as she shares photos of her body before and after surgery – Linda Ikeji’s.... - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2020/6/where-are-the-aprokos-that-said-surgery-is-not-good-tonto-dikeh-asks-as-she-shares-photos-of-her-body-before-and-after-surgery.html
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com

Breaking: Nigerian music legend Majek Fashek is dead at age 71 - The Nation - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://thenationonlineng.net/breaking-music-legend-majek-fashek-dies/amp/
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com

D’banj accused of rape - PM News - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2020/06/03/dbanj-accused-of-rape/
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com

Genevieve Nnaji is Speaking Against Deaths of Tina and Uwa & People Have a Problem With It – BellaNaija - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://www.bellanaija.com/2020/05/genevieve-nnaji-tina-uwa/
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com

Rape Allegations: Davido Unfollows Peruzzi On Instagram – Jaguda Nigeria News - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://jaguda.com/music-news/rape-allegations-davido-unfollows-peruzzi-on-instagram/
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
 

Attachments

[3]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
jade Video Nigeria News Today - Lawan leads senators to Orji Kalu’s residence Nigeria News Headline Videos 0
jade Video Nigeria News Today - Obaseki: How we helped Oshiomhole when he had no money Nigeria News Headline Videos 0
jade Video Nigeria News Today - US embassy in Nigeria warns citizens against visiting its office over a planned protest on the killing of George Floyd Nigeria News Headline Videos 0
jade Video Nigeria News Today - Black Lives Matter Protest Holds In Victoria Island, Lagos Nigeria News Headline Videos 0
jade Video Nigeria News Today - I can’t help you: Embattled Obaseki leaves Tinubu empty-handed Nigeria News Headline Videos 0
Similar threads
Video Nigeria News Today - Lawan leads senators to Orji Kalu’s residence
Video Nigeria News Today - Obaseki: How we helped Oshiomhole when he had no money
Video Nigeria News Today - US embassy in Nigeria warns citizens against visiting its office over a planned protest on the killing of George Floyd
Video Nigeria News Today - Black Lives Matter Protest Holds In Victoria Island, Lagos
Video Nigeria News Today - I can’t help you: Embattled Obaseki leaves Tinubu empty-handed

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

283
Top