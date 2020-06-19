Video This Week's Top Nigeria Entertainment News 6/19/2020 - Seun Kuti: Most artists use Fela as an excuse to smoke

#1

This Week's Top Nigeria Entertainment News Include

Dubai to prosecute Hushpuppi for multiple frauds – Premium Times Nigeria News - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/398402-dubai-to-prosecute-hushpuppi-for-multiple-frauds.html
Seun Kuti: Most artists use Fela as an excuse to smoke – The Nation News - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://thenationonlineng.net/seun-kuti-most-artists-use-fela-as-an-excuse-to-smoke/
Detectives arrest popular nightclub owner over alleged money laundering – The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://guardian.ng/news/detectives-arrest-popular-nightclub-owner-over-alleged-money-laundering/
Nigeria’s Entertainment Industry is mourning Dan Foster with Touching Tributes – BellaNaija - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://www.bellanaija.com/2020/06/dan-foster-dead/
“Our Plane Almost Crashed” – Naira Marley Rants As Flight Company CEO Calls Him Useless – tooXclusive - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://tooxclusive.com/our-plane-almost-crashed-naira-marley-rants-as-flight-company-ceo-calls-him-useless/
