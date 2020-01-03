he management of ThisDay Newspapers Limited has suspended indefinitely two of its deputy editors, Mr. Yemi Ajayi and Mr. Olawale Olaleye, over the false report about the United States’ embassy denying Bishop David Oyedepo, senior pastor of the Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel, visa.The report which was published last Friday January 31st, claimed the 65-year-old clergyman was denied US visa and in anger, created a scene at the embassy.However, the newspaper said the deputy editors were suspended after it investigated the publication and found that they “failed to follow its well-established traditions of carrying out the necessary checks and confirmations expected of personnel of their status in a sensitive story of that nature.