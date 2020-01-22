Thomas Markle has accused his son-in-law Prince Harry of being "way too sensitive" after reading his attack on the media relating to the publishing of one of his letters.
Meghan Markle and Harry announced they would take legal action over a handwritten letter the Duchess wrote to her father, begging him …
via mirror – https://ift.tt/2RGDOM3
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Meghan Markle and Harry announced they would take legal action over a handwritten letter the Duchess wrote to her father, begging him …
via mirror – https://ift.tt/2RGDOM3
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]