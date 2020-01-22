Entertainment Thomas Markle accuses Harry of being ‘way too sensitive’ and says royals owe him – mirror

#1
Thomas Markle has accused his son-in-law Prince Harry of being "way too sensitive" after reading his attack on the media relating to the publishing of one of his letters.

Meghan Markle and Harry announced they would take legal action over a handwritten letter the Duchess wrote to her father, begging him …

harry.JPG

via mirror – https://ift.tt/2RGDOM3

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top