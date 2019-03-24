Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has berated those against the decision of Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to challenge the outcome of the February 23 presidential election.
He also commended the decision of the Osun Elections Petition Tribunal to declare Ademola Adeleke, the PDP …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2Whjce7
Get More Nigeria Political News
He also commended the decision of the Osun Elections Petition Tribunal to declare Ademola Adeleke, the PDP …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2Whjce7
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[16]