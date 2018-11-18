National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, believes that those jostling for the 2019 presidential election are no match to President Muhammadu Buhari given his integrity and performance.
In this interview, he speaks on his party’s chances in the forthcoming general elections, …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2r0aovP
Get More Nigeria Political News
In this interview, he speaks on his party’s chances in the forthcoming general elections, …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2r0aovP
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[51]