The International Organisation for Migration has warned Nigerians of the booming organ harvest in parts of the Middle East, urging them to beware of fake foreign travel agencies.
According to press statement signed by the National Protocol Officer, IOM-Nigeria, Mr. Ikechukwu Attah, these fake agencies promise their victims work abroad and help with their travel documents, only to put them in harm’s way.
